James ‘Cowboy’ Bagwell (06-30-17)

WINDER - James “Cowboy” Carl Bagwell, 58, passed away Friday, June 30, 2017.
Mr. Bagwell loved to sing southern gospel music. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew C. Bagwell.
Survivors include his grandmother who raised him Mamie Bagwell; sisters, June Bagwell and Buffy Bagwell, North Carolina; and a host of other cousins.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Braselton Tabernacle of Praise, 2260 Davenport Road, Braselton, GA, 30517. The Rev. Scott Bagwell will be officiating.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.
http://www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
