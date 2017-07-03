Calvin Rucker (06-23-17)

HINESVILLE, GA — Calvin Lee Rucker was called home by his heavenly father, his spirit took flight and he entered the heavenly realm on Friday, June 23, 2017. Prior to his transitioning, his sister, Virginia, was by his side praying and comforting him.
Calvin Lee Rucker, son of the late Nettie Mae and Deacon Jesse Frank Rucker was born on August 13, 1942, in Commerce, Jackson County. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Edward Rucker; and a sister, Jessie Beatrice Jackson.
Calvin attended the Jackson County School System in Commerce and Bryan County High School in Jefferson. He journeyed with his parents from Commerce to Chicago to live with relatives and to finish high school. In 1962, Calvin graduated from Cook County High School with honors. He took advantage of the military educational opportunities available and graduated from Laney College in Oakland, Calif.
At an early age, Calvin accepted the Lord as his savior and joined Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Commerce. He obtained his knowledge about the Bible through the teaching of his father, an adult Sunday school teacher. Calvin was grounded in the word found in Matthew 6:33 and he would frequently quote, “Seek ye the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things will be added unto you.”
Even during his illness, he continued to smile and displayed an unwavering faith in God’s word.
While residing in Vallejo, Calif., Mr. Rucker worked diligently and faithfully at Friendship Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of the Rev. Dr. Bradfoot. He had a passion for working with the youth ministry, adult Sunday school and Bible study classes.
In 1992, he traveled to Hinesville to be near his sister, Virginia, and family. He attended Pleasant Grove AME Church.
Calvin L. Rucker enlisted in the United States Navy and served his county honorably. His duty and assignments were on the USS Bradley, and the USS Berkley submarines. His awards included the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (4 star), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, and the Good Conduct Award.
He was employed at the Mare Island Navy Base. Calvin loved basketball, football and his favorite was golf. He loved to travel.
Survivors include Velma M. Green, Yorba Linda, Calif., Virginia S. Pattman, Hinesville, and Ollie Ree Rucker, Oakland; nieces, Sandra (John) Bennett, American Canyon, Calif., Amanda Renee (Marion) Wheeler, Yorba Linda, California, and Felicia Michelle (Howard) Jones, Oakland; nephew, Gary Maurice (Cynthia) Pattman, Savannah; and a host of cousins, friends and family in California and Georgia. Ms. Helen Carithers of College Park was Calvin’s special friend. A person he adored respected and cared for dearly.
Special thanks to my Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church family for their love, kindness and comforting during the time of bereavement.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Dorchester Funeral Home in Midway, Ga.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1370 Shaw Road, Hinesville. Interment will be in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 Highway 301, Glennville.
Dorchester Funeral Home, Midway, Ga. is handling the arrangements.
Calvin Rucker (06-23-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry