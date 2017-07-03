Judy Loftin (07-01-17)

BETHLEHEM - Judy Hill Loftin, 70, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at her residence as a result of congestive heart failure.
A native of Atlanta, she was the daughter of the late Jobe Lamar Hill and Willie Childers Hill. Throughout her career she was a dedicated counselor with the Barrow County School System, where she made an impact on many students lives. With her giving spirit, she was an avid volunteer with Barrow Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Loftin was preceded in death in 2006 by her daughter, Miss Lauren Kate Loftin.
Survivors include her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Loftin, Bethlehem; son, Will (Tara) Loftin, Atlanta; daughter, Marie (Michael) Riggan, Jefferson; sister, Nancy (Terry) Feltman, Griffin; and two grandchildren, Michaela and Matthew Riggan.
Memorial services to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Revs. Calvin Haney and Reggie McDaniel officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Monday evening, July 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. and again on Tuesday, July 11, from 9 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Loftin to the Friedreich Ataxia Research Alliance www.curefa.org/donate, which was an organization that was close to her heart.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
