Mary Nell Harwell (07-03-17)

NICHOLSON - Mary Nell Harwell, 75, died Monday, July 3, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Harwell was born in Center, the daughter of the late Curtis and Doris Dailey Wood. She was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church. Mrs. Harwell worked in the textile industry, as well as Hardees.

Survivors include her husband, George Harwell, Nicholson; sons, James Scott Harwell, Martin and Jerry Lee Harwell, Nicholson; brothers, James Troy Wood and Paul Wood, both of Commerce, and Tommy O’Neal Wood, Winterville; sisters, Betty Jordan, Crawford, Ann Jackson, Commerce, Peggy Crawford, Winterville, and Gail Jones, Athens; and grandchildren, Katlyn Rochell Harwell, Cody Elijah Hardwick and Wesley Hunter Hardwick, all of Nicholson.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, at Antioch United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
