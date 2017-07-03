NICHOLSON - Mary Nell Harwell, 75, died Monday, July 3, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Harwell was born in Center, the daughter of the late Curtis and Doris Dailey Wood. She was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church. Mrs. Harwell worked in the textile industry, as well as Hardees.
Survivors include her husband, George Harwell, Nicholson; sons, James Scott Harwell, Martin and Jerry Lee Harwell, Nicholson; brothers, James Troy Wood and Paul Wood, both of Commerce, and Tommy O’Neal Wood, Winterville; sisters, Betty Jordan, Crawford, Ann Jackson, Commerce, Peggy Crawford, Winterville, and Gail Jones, Athens; and grandchildren, Katlyn Rochell Harwell, Cody Elijah Hardwick and Wesley Hunter Hardwick, all of Nicholson.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, at Antioch United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Nell Harwell (07-03-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry