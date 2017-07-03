Sue H. Williams (06-28-17)

BETHLEHEM - Mona Sue Williams, 88, died on Thursday June 28, 2017.
She was born in Walton County on June 1, 1929, the daughter of the late Genia Mauldin Harris and William Albert Harris. She was preceded in death by her son, the late Phillip Williams.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph Williams, Bethlehem; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Beverly Williams, Blue Ridge; sister-in-law, Sara Harris, Macon; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 1, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home. Interment was at Social Circle City Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Meadows Funeral Home, Monroe, was in charge of arrangements.
