Auburn man charged with murder after shooting neighbor, dog

An Auburn man has been charged with murder and animal cruelty after fatally shooting his neighbor and the neighbor's dog during an argument early Sunday morning.
According to an Auburn Police Department news release, Larry Russell Bates, 46, 143 Crest Pointe Court, shot and killed Paul Allen Wilson and his dog in the vicinity of 149 Crest Pointe Court just before 1:20 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.
