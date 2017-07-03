Barbara McGirr (07-02-17)

Monday, July 3. 2017
WINDER - Barbara Arreittia McGirr, 81, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

A native of Scioto County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lester North and Arreittia McNeeley North. Mrs. McGirr retired from Winder Health Care, where she served patients as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Mrs. McGirr was preceded in death by her husband, Garilyn Ray McGirr, Sr.

Survivors include her sons, John McGirr, Winder, Jack McGirr, Ironton, Ohio, Jerry McGirr, Decatur, Aa., and Garilyn McGirr II, f Woodlands, Texas; one brother, Charles Lester North, Jr.; two sisters, Betty Stephenson and Linda Mains; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Per the request of the family, there will be no services for Mrs. McGirr.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Old Website

