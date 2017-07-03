Delmer Casper (07-01-17)

STATHAM - Delmer Franklin Casper, 79, loving husband, dad and papa, left us to continue his life in heaven on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Mr. Casper was a native of Statham and a longtime member of Midway Christian Church and dedicated his entire life to God and his family. He was a retired truck driver and security guard. Delmer loved being outside and working on his truck and tractor. He also enjoyed gardening, cutting grass, growing vegetables and flowers, feeding the birds and playing pool. Mr. Casper was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Gladys Foster Casper; and his infant daughter, Sandra Renee Casper.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Nell Cox Casper; daughters, Debbie Freeman (Mark), Barbara McCallister (William) and Rhonda Coffman (Brad); grandchildren, Ashley and Amber Freeman, Tyler Dalton and Alexis Coffman; brothers, Donald Casper, Covington, and Jack Casper, Livingston, Tenn.; and a sister, Beck Slay, Bogart.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Smith Funeral Home in Winder. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. at Midway Christian Church, Thursday, July 6, with Pastors John Burchfield and Bryan Drum officiating. Mr. Casper will lie in state at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
