Commissioners grapple to limit tax increase

It’s pretty much inevitable that a sizable tax increase will be required to balance the county budget for the upcoming year.
The board of commissioners held another work session June 27 to discuss the budget and other issues, but it was the budget, more specifically the $1.5 million budget shortfall, that dominated the discussion.
Madison County has avoided property tax increases for many years, even providing millage rollbacks to offset property values, in the process burning reserve funds to make up the difference between what was budgeted and what was actually spent.
New commissioner Tripp Strickland told District 5 Commissioner Jim Escoe and District 4 Commissioner John Pethel, who have served on the board the longest, that they and former commissioners did what they thought was right at the time.
“During these years (post 2008) people were hurting,” Strickland said.
Escoe agreed that people were hurting, but said the BOC should not have rolled back the millage. “It probably amounted to about $12 extra for most families,” he said.
The state recommends that counties Madison County’s size have two to three months of operating budget in reserves for emergencies such as a natural disasters or a government shutdown, something the county had just a few years ago.
This year, new Chairman John Scarborough said reserves are virtually non-existent.
Since 2011, the county has steadily pulled money from reserves each year. In 2011, the amount pulled was $379,000; last year over $1 million was required to cover the deficit.
“That would address why we currently have no fund balance,” Scarborough said.
Finance Department Director Kathy Clark came up with “four scenarios” for how the board might proceed.
Those scenarios ranged from keeping the status quo with the mill rate remaining at 14.266, to increasing it up to two mills.
With increased property values, the mill value will rise 10.2 percent this year, from $608,000 per mill to an estimated $670,000.
The status quo option would give the county increased revenue of $655,000 to work with, well short of the amount needed.
“We are looking at a 2.4 mill increase to cover the budget, as projected right now, for 2018,” Scarborough said. “If cuts are made, the mills can go down.”
Scarborough said he wanted to present the figures, which included a tax history back to 2005, so the board could be thinking about it.
“It’s not going to be fixed in one, two, maybe even three years,” he added.
Scarborough also asked the board to continue to think about things that could be cut in 2018.
“You can modify it, even though it has been made public; we have not voted on it and we’re not voting on it today,” he said.
Escoe spoke up immediately saying he wanted the two extra employees requested for the tax assessor’s office, as well as an extra investigator for the District Attorney’s office “gone.”
The investigator’s salary would be $47,132 and the two positions in the assessor’s office total $70,001 in salaries.
Escoe said the DA was doing a good job, but was getting no cooperation from the court system.
Commissioner Theresa Bettis argued that that was no reason to deny the much-needed position.
“The DA is so overwhelmed as it is and he (Parks White) can’t be responsible for what the judges do,” she said.
And Scarborough reminded Escoe that the DA is the counterpart to the public defender, who they granted a budget increase to just the night before (from $88,000 to $111,000).
Commissioner John Pethel’s concerns were mostly with the EMS department.
Pethel said the EMS director’s salary was set at $50,248, but at the June 12 meeting, he said they were presented a new copy of the budget and his salary had jumped to $57,350.
“The BOC did not vote on that,” he said. “It’s common sense that you don’t give a $7,000 increase to one person.”
Pethel went on to say that previous director Jason Lewis had “ten times the experience the one we have now does.”
“We need to wipe that off,” he continued.
Scarborough pointed out that Lewis left the county because of the salary and he said previous county chairman Anthony Dove and the current EMS director Bobby Smith had worked out a deal for him to have at least as much of a salary as he did as a paramedic, adding that it is typical for a paramedic to make more than the director because of the shifts he works.
“To give an increase like that when we have a $1.5 million shortfall is just absurd,” Pethel insisted.
Scarborough said he did not give the increase, so he was not going to agree to just “take it off.”
He said he would, however, inform Smith if the board decided to decrease his salary, but that such an action might cause him to also leave.
“If he don’t like the job he can leave,” Pethel said. “We never voted to increase it.”
Exasperated, Scarborough asked Pethel if he thought $7,000 would have any real impact on the budget shortfall.
“Yes, one dollar affects it,” Pethel replied.
Pethel said the county’s budget problems began with a $300,000 to $400,000 shortfall, which went up to $1.2 million last year.
“And we keep spending like we’re living in a country club,” he said, adding that he didn’t understand how it got be this way.
Scarborough said he could provide the answer.
“When is the last time Madison County addressed the millage rate?” Scarborough asked. “If you don’t address it all along, you’ll address it at some point. Previous boards covered it (shortfall) through reserves, well we have no reserve now. And what you refer to as living like in a ‘country club’ I call the cost of doing business. And now we have choices, and those choices are to cut services or cover it through taxes.”
He went on to say that the county had used $5 million in reserves in the last six years.
“The budget didn’t increase, but the expenses did,” he said.
Escoe pointed out that everybody’s taxes went down a little every year in the last few years, even as property values nationwide have been increasing for the last five years.
Pethel returned the conversation to the EMS department.
“I know ya’ll think I am picking on the EMS, but EMS is very important, they saved my life a few years ago in 2015 and I am very grateful to them for that,” he said, but he went on to point out that just a few years ago the county had only one station in Danielsville to serve the county, but now there are four, costing about $150,000 per station per year to operate. He said he wasn’t advocating that they close any stations.
Commissioner Lee Allen pointed out that some counties had privatized their EMS services, but that he couldn’t understand how a for-profit business could do better than a government entity, which only needed to break even to cover expenses.
Paul Simmons, a member of the small audience in attendance, spoke up. “What ya’ll are doing here is peanuts, compared to the school tax, which makes up at least 60 percent of the tax bill,” he said.
The discussion returned to EMS services, and the fact that Oglethorpe County has only one station.
“And they use Life Flight for so many people,” Scarborough said, pointing out that this also adds to costs. “It all comes down to what kind of service you want to provide.”
Bettis interjected at that point. “We are a rural county and our First Responders and EMS response time is excellent,” she said.
Commissioner Escoe asked when the board might expect to see the tax digest and Scarborough told him it all depended on how many appeals there were.
He said 480 appeals is the threshold to hold up the tax digest; if it exceeds that, Scarborough said they could not expect to see the digest for some time.
And he commended tax commissioner Lamar Dalton, saying he was doing everything he could to move delinquent property back onto the digest, noting that 96 percent of taxes had been collected for 2016, and above 99 percent for the two years prior to that.
“Whatever budget you do pass, you need to make sure to cover that and not rely on a shortfall,” Scarborough cautioned the board at the end of the budget portion of the work session. He also reminded them that they must plan and put money aside for capital funding and leave it there.
2018 LMIG projects
Chairman Scarborough said the Department of Transportation informed the county that they would receive $729,215 in LMIG (Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant) funds for local road improvements. The county is required to match 30 percent of that ($219,000).
For perspective on costs, Scarborough told them that paving Buford Carey Road last year cost them $100,000 per mile.
He said the road department is currently doing traffic counts on various roads for volume estimates.
He said road department head Alan Lapczynski gave him a list of roads by level of disrepair. The roads on that list are: Clements Road, Irvin Kirk Road, Poca Road, Beck Road, Norwood Road and Rogers Mill Road.
He also identified five non-county roads (one from each district) that the county might consider adopting as a county road. Those roads are: Stapler Road, Wesley Chapel Drive, Hickory Hills Road, Hope Drive and South Creek Drive.
Scarborough also said there is a “very, very important reason” to consider abandoning current county roads that are not being used.
He explained that developers could buy land around the road, subdivide it and the county by law would be required to maintain it.
“So it might be a time to consider putting some off as well as putting some on,” he said.
Scarborough said he receives a lot of calls about private road maintenance and that people are upset when he explains that it is illegal for the county to maintain a private road. “They are upset because it has been done in the past,” he said.
VFD SPLOST ADVANCES
Scarborough explained that a measure had been put in place previously to allow volunteer fire departments and rescue services to apply for an advance on up to 60 percent of their portion of projected funds for the current SPLOST, which is at the midway point (it will end in June, 2020).
He said those percentages have had to be adjusted since the actual collections have been considerably lower than the projections. He said several VFDs have been advanced more than their adjusted 60 percent share, and others have not collected anything in advance. He said there is $550,000 collectively left to be collected over the next three years, but until the SPLOST money comes in, any advances have to come out of the general fund. All fire departments have been notified of the new percent adjustments and some of them have made open records requests to see what other departments are getting. Scarborough said all of the fire departments must account for any SPLOST funds spent.
Scarborough said if the board agrees, he plans to tell them the county will honor the contract, but that unless there is a pressing need, they are asking them to please hold off until the SPLOST funds actually come in.
Commissioners grapple to limit tax increase
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry