Subdivision OK’d, with conditions

County commissioners offered a compromise in a close 3-2 vote June 26 to approve a rezone for a major subdivision on Diamond Hill – Colbert Road.
Capital Resource Management, owned by Jay and Jayson Pridgen, wants to rezone 18.46 acres of land from A-1 to R-1 to develop a subdivision of site built homes.
This was round three for the subdivision, which has been denied a rezone twice before in recent months.
A motion was made to deny it a third time June 26 by District 5 Commissioner Jim Escoe, whose district the planned project is in, but a substitute motion was presented by District 3 Commissioner Theresa Bettis, who made a motion to approve, provided the developer would consent to increase the lot sizes from 7/8 acre to a two-acre minimum.
District 1 Commissioner Lee Allen and District 2 Commissioner Tripp Strickland joined Bettis in voting yes on approval, with the lot size change and other conditions in place. District 4 Commissioner John Pethel and District 5 Commissioner Jim Escoe voted no.
Pridgen, represented by attorney Victor Johnson, submitted a settlement memorandum and constitutional challenge to the commissioners that contains 13 conditions on the property that were proposed by the county through attorney Michael Pruett in an effort to get the rezone approved. Johnson said the conditions were added to make the development more acceptable to the community, which objects to the smaller lot sizes and value of the homes to be constructed.
One of the conditions included increasing the lot size from the original 3/4 acre to 7/8 acre in size, reducing total homes in the subdivision from 20 to 18.
Johnson pointed out that several subdivisions in the immediate area had recently been approved with far less restrictions.
“The Adam Swann/ Cypress Woods rezone to R1 for 3/4 acre lots on McCannon Morris Road had no conditions,” Johnson said. “The Fish Properties/Reliant Homes rezone to R1 for ¾ acre lots on Piedmont Road only had the same square footage and roof pitch requirements as this development does.”
He also pointed out that these developments are four and five times larger and also denser than this proposed one.
Pridgen, who was present, did not immediately agree to the compromise offered him Monday night.
Two lawsuits from the previous denials remain pending, Johnson told The Journal Tuesday, because the county changed the minimum lot size from the settlement memorandum from 7/8 acre to 2 acres, but left all the other development conditions as a requirement of the rezone.
“Paragraph C of the Settlement Memorandum says if the county changed any conditions, the Pridgens do not have to dismiss their lawsuits,” he said.
A number of neighbors approached the podium Monday night to object to the subdivision once again.
John King said the BOC does not address the issue existing uses of nearby property, which he said are all A-1 or 5-acre residential lots.
“This (subdivision) would be an extreme disruption to the community,” King said.
David Hacinzki pointed out that the BOC should now have a better grasp of county finances after their time in office and reminded them that at their ag meeting with Farm Bureau members it was pointed out that homes valued $150,000 to $170,000 were needed to cover county taxes, but that it would take homes worth $350,000 or more to support taxes imposed by the school system.
“(With this) you are creating more houses that must be subsidized by others,” Hacinzki said. “…We already do it now, you know that.”
Sue Stone said as a former teacher, she had a special interest concerning the burden to the school system. She pointed out that Hull-Sanford Elementary and Colbert Elementary were both over capacity, and that any children from this new subdivision would be Colbert Elementary students, adding to the student load.
“Who is paying for the schools?” she asked. “Not the people that will be moving in. You are creating a domino effect.”
Adam Stewart pointed out that Jay Pridgen bought the property knowing that it was a business risk and that it was zoned to only have one home per five acres. Stewart said he couldn’t afford a lawyer to fight for him.
“You guys are my protection,” he told commissioners.
On rebuttal, Johnson pointed out that Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marvin White had said in previous meetings that existing subdivisions are almost at capacity and that more houses, particularly starter homes, are needed. He also reminded them that a veteran told the board in a March meeting that he was having difficulty finding a home he and his family could afford in Madison County.
He said the median income for county families average $43,000 per year. “We are not a $300,000 home community,” he stated.
Johnson said that he and his client were simply asking to be treated the same as other developers in the area.
Commissioner Strickland pointed out that the rezone request was in the works well before the current moratorium and the more stringent requirements coming in the new comprehensive plan set to be voted on next month.
“I see both sides,” Strickland said. “I am against sprawl, but I also know most of us spend every bit of our paychecks in Athens. If we bring new business in, will you patronize it?” Some in the audience said “absolutely.”
Strickland said he felt as if they were digging a deep hole in litigation if they denied it despite the current rules in place. “There is no good answer,” he said.
Commissioner Bettis said she did not like to compare properties and that this area was unique. At that point, she made the substitute motion to keep everything the same, except increase the lot size. This rendered the first motion to deny by Escoe moot, according to Pruett, who said it was now up to the property owner to agree or disagree.
In other action, the board unanimously approved a request by Probate Judge Cody Cross to hire Penn Credit to recover out-of-state citations. Cross said the county could not pay for extradition of offenders who live somewhere else who don’t show up to pay their fines. Penn Credit will attempt to collect the fines and when they do, will pay the county the original fine fee. The company will impose a 40 percent surcharge to collect the fees on the offenders, not the county, Cross said.
The BOC agreed five to zero not to renew a lease agreement with the Department of Community Supervision (probation) and to give it 90 days (per the current agreement) to move out of the portion of the multi-purpose building on Sunset Avenue that it currently occupies. Chairman John Scarborough said the probation department currently pays a token $1 per year for rent and the county picks up the tab for utilities and other expenses.
In its new lease agreement that was to take effect July 1, the department proposed that it be allowed to sublet a portion of its space without the county’s consent and be given a 120-day notice of cancellation of the lease agreement.
They unanimously approved a resolution to increase support for public defender’s office, from $88,000 to $111,000 per year, based on a five-year rolling caseload average. Scarborough noted that the office is not asking to replace an employee that left whose salary was furnished by the county.
And lastly, commissioners voted to scrap a work detail agreement with the Department of Corrections, who sends offenders from Whitworth Correctional Facility. The DOC agreement was also up for renewal July 1. The renewal agreement requested for next year included the continuation of an officer’s $39,500 salary to accompany offenders and a new request for a transport vehicle to be supplied by the county.
The board spoke with Sheriff Michael Moore, who agreed for his department to provide the work detail service and wait until the end of the county’s fiscal year (Jan. 1) to request salary for an additional officer. They also discussed purchasing vehicles for sale by the GBI at a greatly reduced cost for the sheriff’s office use with the work detail and to provide badly needed replacement vehicles for investigators. Moore said he had looked at the vehicles and picked six that would be suitable for the department’s use, including a Chevy Suburban that could be used to transport county inmates to work sites. Commissioners agreed that this was more economical and brings the work detail service “in house.”
The board plans to vote on the matter at their July 10 meeting.
At the end of the meeting, Rich Justin approached the board to discuss an article in The Journal where he learned that the Hwy. 172 fertilizer facility might still be allowed. Justin, who lives next door to the property, urged the BOC to stand firm on their original decision not to allow it.
