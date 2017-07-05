Betz steps down as JCCHS boys’ soccer coach

The Jackson County boys’ soccer team will lose one of the faces of its program.
Bob Betz, whose tenure as an assistant and head coach spanned a combined 13 seasons, has resigned to take a technology job with the Bryan County School System.
Betz, who worked in Jackson County’s technology department, coached the Panthers to an 18-16 record and a pair of playoff berths over the past two seasons after serving as an assistant for 11 years.
“We have come a long way,” he said. “We’ve gone from a program that was routinely mercy-ruled into one that on any given night we can beat any given team. I’ve proud of that. That’s a testament to not necessarily me but to the boys who have worked hard and listened.”
Including club soccer experience, Betz has coached for 18 years. He won four state titles as a girls’ club coach.
Betz hopes to coach in some capacity for one of the two high schools in Bryan County — Bryan County High School or Richmond Hill — but is not sure which program he’ll be assigned.
