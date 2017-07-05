The Jefferson Sea Dragons won the girls’ district title while the boys finished third as the program took a second-place finish overall in the combined team standings at Saturday’s District 7 meet in Habersham County.
Oconee County won the overall district title by 70 points over the Sea Dragons.
“Our swimmers swam their hearts out on Saturday,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “There were many that accomplished their goals of making state and some swimmers came with disappointment, however, everyone rallied around each other and came together as a team. We represented the town of Jefferson with class and pride.”
Jefferson swimmers won district 15 titles while the team also qualified 36 individuals and 24 relay teams to state.
For the rest of this story, see the July 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
YOUTH SWIMMING: Jefferson girls win district title
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry