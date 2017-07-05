Commerce swimmers account for 14 district championships

Wednesday, July 5. 2017
Commerce swimmers combined for 14 district titles and qualified 20 swimmers to the state meet during Saturday’s District 7 meet in Habersham County.


The state meet is set for July 14-15 in Tifton.
Three Tiger Shark swimmers won multiple titles at district as Commerce finished fourth overall in the combined boys’ and girls’ standings.
Lauren Massey won the girls’ 14U 50-yard breaststroke title with a time of 33.44 seconds and the 100-yard individual medley championship with a time of 1:06.81.
Samantha Davidson claimed the district title in the girls’ 18U 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.98 and the backstroke with a time of 29.02.
Ansley Ayers took the title in the girls’ 12U 100-yard individual medley with a title of 1:10.32 and the 50-yard butterfly title with a time of 30.46.
For the rest of this story, see the July 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

