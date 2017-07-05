Commerce hires new civic center coordinator

Commerce has filled its position of civic center coordinator.
R. Brian Wilson, who has been the night and weekend manager for the Oconee County Civic Center, will start Monday in that job.
He will replace Justin Strickland, who resigned May 27.
James Wascher, Commerce city manager, said six people were interviewed for the job.
Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of Georgia.
He has worked at the Oconee County facility since June 2007.
Wilson was the marketing and conference services manager for Georgia State University from January 2012 to July 2014.
He was the facilities and security coordinator and event coordinator for the MLC/Tate Student Center at UGA from November 2005 to September 2011.
He also worked as the catering and sales event coordinator for On the Border in Duluth from December 2003 to June 2005.
The coordinator oversees venues for three buildings, the Civic Center, the Cultural Arts Center and the Business Information Center.
The FY 2018 budget for the center is $211,320.
