Maxwell trial set July 10

The trial of former Nicholson Mayor Ronnie Maxwell for using public money to pave a private drive is on the Superior Court calendar for Monday, July 10.
The trial has been continued three times in the past year, July, October and February.
Maxwell is charged with theft by taking and two counts of violating his oath as a public official.
His case is number three on the calendar, an employee in the district attorney’s office said Friday. If the first two cases are handled, Maxwell’s case will be heard.
Walter Harvey, Maxwell’s attorney, said Friday he knew it is the third case, but no more.
See the full story in the July 5 issue of The Jackson Herald.
