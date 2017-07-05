Man accused of chasing woman, child with shotgun

A Jefferson man is accused of chasing a woman and child around the house with a shotgun and threatening to kill them.
Jason Wayne Cox, 27, 633 Ebenezer Church Road, Jefferson was charged with aggravated assault-FVA; third degree cruelty to children-FVA; simple battery-FVA; and terroristic threats and acts.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Cox’s residence after a woman said he chased her and a child with a shotgun before fleeing the scene.
Cox reportedly drank a large amount of liquor during dinner and became upset after returning home. He reportedly called the woman a “stupid b***h.”
She asked him to leave but refused to give him the car keys. Cox then allegedly went to the gun cabinet, grabbed a shotgun and said, “Fine, be that way.”
“I’m going to kill y’all,” he allegedly said as he chased the two.
They fled the residence, but Cox allegedly pulled the child back inside and later hit the woman’s head on a pillar in the garage.
She screamed for help and a neighbor called 9-1-1. He ran away, but said he planned to return and “blow the vehicle up.”
Officers later found Cox in Barrow County. He denied everything and said the woman yelled at him.
