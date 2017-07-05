John Daniel (07-02-17)

WINDER - John Maylon Daniel, 73, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017.
Mr. Daniel was a truck driver all of his life and was employed with Southeast Culvert. He was a sports fan and loved Georgia football, college baseball and softball. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and being involved with them in their sports. Hel loved his game shows. Mr. Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Daniel.
Survivors include his son, Johnny Daniel Jr. and wife Mary, Winder; daughter, Renee Johnson and husband Rob, Winder; brothers Jimmy Daniel and wife Gwen, Donald Daniel and wife Ola, all of Winder; sisters, Sue Stinchcomb and husband Tommy, Winder, June Hogan and husband Dean, Hoschton; grandchildren, Rebecca, Halie and Grayson Daniel, Haylee Johnson; and a host of other relatives.
Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to memorial services at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton,
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
