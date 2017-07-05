Anna Marie Long (07-03-17)

WINDER - Anna Marie Long, 82, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017.
Mrs. Long was a member of Christian Life Center in Braselton and loved to read.
Survivors include her husband, Lewis R. Long, Sr.; sons, Steven Douglas Long and wife Renee, Raleigh, N.C., Randall Wayne Long and wife Diane, Bogart, Lewis "Pete" Russell Long, Jr. and wife Denise, Forsyth, Jeffrey Brian Long, Jr. and wife Patty, Winder; daughter, Terri Lee Salser and husband Thomas, Prince George, Va.; sister, Marilyn Kuhens and husband Ralph, Virginia; grandchildren Eric Salser, Shanelle Burnett, Steven Douglas Long, Jr., Kristen Brungerwood, Briana Kimberly, Brian Long, Brandon Long, Matthew Long, Jason Long, Heather Sweatte, Jennifer Sossoman and Chris Long; great grandchildren, Ethan, Alex, Luke, Raylan, Collin, Connor, Kyler, Landry, Charlotte, Jenna Pierce, Greyson, Aubrey and Brayden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Bailey; brother, William Harold Bailey, Jr.; and sister, Carolyn Sue Holman.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Christian Life Center, in Braselton. Interment to follow at the Hoschton City Cemetery.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
