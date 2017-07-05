Jean Lois Donald Watson, 88, passed peacefully Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at Winder Health Care where she had been a resident for over two years. She previously resided in Bethlehem, Ga. since 2003 after moving from Baltimore, Md., where she had lived for over 70 years.
Born February 12, 1929, in Baltimore, Md., she was the third of five children to John and Edna Donald. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edward Jerome Watson, Baltimore, Md. and Bethlehem, Ga. She was blessed with a full life and took great joy in her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She loved to crochet, garden and cook family dinners. She will be remembered for her practical jokes and quick wit, but mostly as a loving mother.
Survivors include her two daughters, Deborah (Robert) Zeiler, Suwanee, Ga. and Stephanie (James) Corley, Savannah; and her youngest sister, Gloria Trentin, Pennsylvania.
The family wishes to acknowledge the loving care provided by the staff of Winder Health Care to our Mom over the past two years.
Jean Watson (07-04-17)
