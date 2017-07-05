BOC approves funds for improvements at 9-1-1 center

The Banks County Board of Commissioners agreed at its meeting last week to purchase a console and phone switcher for the 9-1-1 department at a cost of $289,781. The bid was awarded to Frontier Solution.
9-1-1 director Deidra Moore presented the request to the BOC at the June 27 meeting.
In other business, the BOC approved the following:
•a fire/EMS software and technology agreement with Conduit Government Systems for $5,387.
•a wastewater spray field cleanup and maintenance agreement with Baird Enterprises Inc. for $91,000. The cost break-down includes $53,000 for the initial clean up, $10,000 for yearly maintenance on the small field and $28,000 for yearly maintenance at the Racetrack plant.
For more news from the BOC meeting, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
