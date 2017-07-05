Interstate widening gets nod

BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, July 5. 2017
Plans to widen Interstate 85 recently got formal approval from two state boards.
The Georgia Department of Transportation and State Road and Tollway Authority boards approved a joint resolution for the project in mid-June.
The GDOT plans to add one lane to a 24-mile stretch of I-85 in Gwinnett, Barrow and Jackson counties. Two phases are planned for the project (from Hamilton Mill Road to SR 211; and from SR 211 to US 129).
The second phase isn’t set to start until 2024 and will widen 11.3 miles from S.R. 211 to U.S. 129.
“This is a long range project and doesn’t have a scheduled date to receive bids from contractors yet,” said Katie Strickland, GDOT communications officer.
No exact date is set for the project completion, but it could take between 2-3 years.
The additions will be general travel lanes (not express lanes).
