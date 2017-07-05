Plans to widen Interstate 85 recently got formal approval from two state boards.
The Georgia Department of Transportation and State Road and Tollway Authority boards approved a joint resolution for the project in mid-June.
The GDOT plans to add one lane to a 24-mile stretch of I-85 in Gwinnett, Barrow and Jackson counties. Two phases are planned for the project (from Hamilton Mill Road to SR 211; and from SR 211 to US 129).
The second phase isn’t set to start until 2024 and will widen 11.3 miles from S.R. 211 to U.S. 129.
“This is a long range project and doesn’t have a scheduled date to receive bids from contractors yet,” said Katie Strickland, GDOT communications officer.
No exact date is set for the project completion, but it could take between 2-3 years.
The additions will be general travel lanes (not express lanes).
Interstate widening gets nod
