Where is Jackson County’s workforce?

“Help Wanted” signs are popping up in Jackson County as new warehouses open for business. Still, more people leave the county for work each day than come in.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners discussed workforce and industry issues at its recent retreat.
Over 18,200 Jackson County residents leave the county each day for work, while 14,300 out-of-county residents commute in. Only 6,100 both live and work in the county.
Board chairman Tom Crow said it’s a slow transition to internally build the workforce.
“The 18,000 (people), they got those jobs before we had any,” he said. “And they’re not ready to give them up because they’ve got several years of seniority built up.”
Jim Dove, executive director of the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, said the county’s location may be a contributing factor as residents can commute to metro-Atlanta, Athens, Gainesville and Banks Crossing.
Barrow and Gwinnett counties both see something similar.
In Barrow County, over 27,000 residents commute out of the county for work, while almost 15,000 out-of-county residents commute in. A little over 5,000 both live and work in Barrow County.
In Gwinnett County, over 204,000 residents commute out of the county for work while over 182,000 out-of-county residents commute in. Over 128,000 both live and work in Gwinnett County.
Hall County, however, has more people who commute in each day than leave the county for work.
Over 39,000 out-of-county residents commute into Hall County, while over 38,000 county residents work somewhere outside the county. Over 31,000 both live and work in Hall County.
