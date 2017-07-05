Mother, daughter cited for marijuana

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, July 5. 2017
A mother and daughter were cited for possessing marijuana after officers saw one of them “rolling a blunt” at a red light.
Braselton Police Department officers were stopped at a Chardonnay Trace red light when they saw the suspects’ windshield had a large crack in it. They saw the mother looking over at her daughter and fail to see the light turned green. She was reportedly watching her daughter as she rolled a marijuana-filled blunt in her lap.
Officers stopped the vehicle and the mother admitted to having the substance in the vehicle. One of the women smoked some of the substance before stashing it on the passenger’s side of the vehicle.
Officers found the substance along with a grinder.
Both women were cited.
See more incidents in the July 5 issue of The Braselton News.
Old Website

