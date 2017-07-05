Jerry Yeomans (07-04-17)

COMMERCE - Jerry Phillip Yeomans, 76, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at his residence.
Mr. Yeomans was born in Bakersfield, Calif., the son of the late Frank and Maria Lucas Yeomans. He was a United States military veteran and carpenter.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Reidling Voyles, Commerce; children, Lisa Smith of CA, Destiny Moon, Austin Moon and Savannah Moon, all of Commerce, and Shellie Moon, Homer; brother, Terry Yeomans, Dallas; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Bo Whistnant officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
