County, municipal officials meet about SPLOST

While Barrow County voters will likely be presented with a referendum in November to continue funding various capital improvement projects around the county and its municipalities through a 1-cent special-purpose local-option sales tax, it remains far less likely that, if the referendum is approved, proceeds from the tax will be used to retire county debt on projects greenlit by voters in 2005.
County officials have warned that would likely lead to a property-tax increase of as much as 2 mills for homeowners.County and municipal leaders met last week at Lanier Technical College’s Winder-Barrow campus to discuss general categories of capital improvements they would like to see included on the Nov. 7 ballot.
A citizen SPLOST panel has already recommended a list of projects totaling roughly $31.4 million, plus a separate $7.4 million expansion of facilities at Victor Lord Park, to the Barrow Board of Commissioners. The cities and towns are expected to finalize their specific lists of projects over the next couple of weeks before the board of commissioners holds a July 28 vote to place the referendum on the ballot, ahead of an August deadline.
If approved as currently proposed, the current SPLOST, which expires June 30, 2018, would be extended five years through June 30, 2023.
According to the latest county projections, the tax would generate $56.6 million. The money for the Victor Lord Park expansion, which the county has designated a “Level 2” project under state law regarding SPLOST, would be taken off the top and the remaining $49.2 million would be distributed between the county, Winder, Auburn, Statham, Bethlehem, Carl and Braselton, based on population figures from the 2010 U.S. Census.
Based on those figures, the distributions would be as follows:
•Barrow County: $31.4 million
•City of Winder: $10 million
•City of Auburn: $4.7 million
•City of Statham: $1.7 million
•Town of Braselton: $770,000
•Town of Bethlehem: $427,000
•Town of Carl: $181,000
While city officials didn’t give specifics at the June 28 meeting, mainly because their councils have not voted on them yet, the broad categories for each municipality include:
•Winder: Road and street maintenance, parking, police and fire department facilities, administrative facilities and equipment.
•Auburn: Municipal complex, transportation, parks and recreation facilities, police and public safety facilities and equipment, public works facilities and stormwater infrastructure.
•Statham: City Councilwoman Gayle Steed said the city would most likely focus on road and street improvements, sidewalks and “possibly parks and recreation.”
•Braselton: Parks and recreation.
•Carl: Transportation and parks and recreation.
Bethlehem representatives did not attend last week’s meeting, but members of City Council have spoken in previous meetings about the need for additional stormwater infrastructure.
In addition to the “Level 2” Victor Lord Park Expansion, the county’s main categories will include public works and utilities, leisure services, emergency services and sheriff’s office capital needs.
For more, see the July 5 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
