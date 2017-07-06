Gwen Jackson (07-05-17)

BETHLEHEM - Gwen Middlebrooks Jackson, 86, entered eternal life on July 5, 2017.
Mrs. Jackson was born December 7, 1930, in Farmington, Ga., the daughter of Percy B. and Ora Lee Carson Middlebrooks. She was nominated as Best All Around Girl in her graduating class at Watkinsville High School. Mrs. Jackson attended the University of Georgia and was a graduate of Athens Business College. Her husband of 57 years, Roy G. Jackson, preceded her in death on February 10, 2007. She had been a resident of Barrow County since 1950. Mrs. Jackson had worked in the banking industry in Winder for 30 years, retiring in December of 1992, and had worked as a volunteer of AARP Tax Aide from 1994 until 2017. She was a member of The Winder First Baptist Church and was active in The Jug Tavern Quilters.
Survivors include her children, Pamela Jackson Veader; sons and daughters-in-law, Steven Roy and Sherry Jackson, William Bart and Teri Jackson; seven grandchildren, Jim Veader, Shawn Veader, Haley Howard, Casey Page, Allyn Ann Stanley, Paul Jackson and Elena Broom; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ann Kilpatrick and Inez Hale, and a brother, Percy B. Middlebrooks, Jr.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 6, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 7, at 11 a.m. from the Winder First Baptist Church with the Rev. Irby Stanley officiating. The remains will be placed in state Friday at 10 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The Winder First Baptist Church, Pay Down Campaign, 625 Jefferson Highway, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
