ATHENS - Mary Ellen Cox Thompson, 69, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
Although her family is deeply saddened by her passing, knowing that she is at peace and no longer in pain is a blessing to them all. She was originally from Winder and was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Sue Cox of Winder.
Survivors include her husband, John W. Thompson Jr., Athens; son, John W. Thompson III; daughter-in-law, Shannon Leigh Hughes Thompson; and two grandchildren, Addie and John David Thompson, Cumming. Mary Ellen also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was a loving and caring wife, an incredible mother and grandmother, and was the consummate caregiver and friend. She always cared for others without concern for her own wellbeing. “Maga” as she was known by her grandchildren, was always there to offer support, leadership, and guidance in the best and darkest of times. She was often the rock for many in her family, and she will be missed, but will always be in the heart of all who knew her.
Mary Ellen was a 1966 graduate of Winder Barrow High school, and a 1969 graduate of Breneau University School of Nursing. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens for 30 years, during her time there, she served as the head nurse of intensive care and critical care coordinator.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Memory Chapel on Saturday, July 8, at 2 p.m. and the burial to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The viewing is planned for Friday, July 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ellen Thompson (07-05-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry