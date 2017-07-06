Widow of slain Auburn man says neighbor may have killed him over dog feces

The widow of an Auburn man who, along with his dog, was shot and killed early Sunday morning said their neighbor may have committed the crime due to a dispute over dog feces.
Paul Wilson, 44, was found shot to death along with one of his dogs near his home on Crest Pointe Court around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Larry Bates, 46, who lived across the street from Wilson, has been accused of committing the crime and has been charged with murder and animal cruelty.
In a post on the Barrow News-Journal’s Facebook page this week, Wilson’s wife, Beth, said Bates had been harassing the couple for several months and was under the belief their dogs were defecating in his yard, a claim the Wilsons denied, and that the harassment had resulted in “many instances of police involvement.”
“Paul, wanting to diffuse the situation, offered to clean up any dog waste regardless of its origin,” Beth Wilson wrote. “Larry was caught many times waiting and watching for Paul’s walks with his dogs after Paul’s late-night return home from work.”
Wilson said her husband returned home from work at 1 a.m. Sunday and took his dogs out for a walk. She said she heard gunshots and ran toward Paul, who was lying on the ground three doors down, passing Bates who was “quickly making his way back toward his house.”
Paul Wilson had been shot in the head and torso while one of his two dogs had also been killed. The other dog had escaped and run home.
Auburn police Lt. Christopher Hodge said Thursday police had responded to Bates’ house in the past, but would not reveal the frequency or content of the visits.
The visits “are a part of this investigation and I cannot release that information at this time,” Hodge said.
Meanwhile, Paul Wilson has been widely mourned by family, friends and neighbors on social media this week.
“Paul Wilson is known by his family, friends and co-workers as a kind-hearted, gentle soul who regarded his dogs as an extension of family,” Beth Wilson wrote. “He always assumed the best intentions of everyone.”
Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to provide financial relief and support to Wilson’s family. The pages had raised more than $5,200 combined as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
To view the pages, go to https://www.gofundme.com/paul-wilson-family-fund and https://www.gofundme.com/BethPaulWilson.
