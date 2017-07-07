School budget includes $2 million in new state-mandated expenses

Madison County’s school system will face $2 million in new expenses mandated by the state in its 2017-18 budget.
“If you look at the budget, there are four main things that led to the increase,” said superintendent Allen McCannon.
Those four items include a 2-percent raise for teachers, approved by the Governor, which will cost the county $875,000. To comply with the state salary schedule, which awards increases due to length of service and degrees, the school system will have to pay an additional $325,000 over the next year. State health insurance costs are up $180,000. And the Teacher Retirement System of Georgia is increasing rates from 14.27 percent to 16.47 percent of gross salaries. That will be a $735,801 budget increase for the Madison County school system over the next year.
“I want the taxpayers to know that the school board had no choice on these things,” said McCannon.
While kids are out on break, administrators and school board members are planning for the next school year. That includes finalizing funding measures, such as setting an annual budget.
And Madison County’s school board did that June 21. The 2017-18 budget includes $47.47 million in anticipated revenues and $47.38 million in expenses. The board expects to end the year with $2.79 million in reserves.
This budget includes a mix of state and local money. Almost three-quarters of the school budget comes from state funds. Madison County will receive $35.3 million from the state and $12 million in local revenue. The state has gradually been taking on a larger percentage of Madison County’s school expenses. In 2012, Madison County’s portion of revenues was 30 percent, compared to 25 percent this year.
Once again, school officials plan to keep the tax rate at 16.99 mills, where it has sat for years. But that rate will bring in more money than in previous years. Tax assessments are up in the county for the first time in a decade. The current value of a mill is $608,000, but the projected value is $670,000 for this year, up $62,000. That will bring in approximately $1 million more for the school system. However, that increase in revenues is offset by the state-mandated $2 million in personnel costs.
While property taxpayers can expect to see bigger bills this year, McCannon said local tax revenues are actually lower than what they were in 2002. He noted that the school system no longer levies a property tax for bond retirement to help cover construction costs.
Instead, Madison County has been able to cover construction costs without levying property taxes for bonds in recent years. For instance, the high school expansion was covered by acquiring bonds for cash up front for construction and then paying off debt with sales taxes collected over years. The board has also sought to cut costs through more efficient energy plans, such heating and air upgrades and LED lighting systemwide. Another cost-cutting measure is the new artificial turf at the high school field. McCannon noted that annual payments on the field are $30,000 less per year than the expense of sod and maintenance for a grass field. The field is also open for considerably more use, since it doesn’t face the wear and tear of a grass field.
This year’s school budget doesn’t include much in the way of facility upgrades. There will be new gym bleachers at the high school installed this school year. There are carpet and tile upgrades at Ila and Hull elementary schools. There are painting projects. And the school system is improving front-office security at Danielsville, Hull and Colbert elementary schools.
“We’re always focused on safety,” said McCannon.
