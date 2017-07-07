Man killed in Cobb bank hostage situation was from Jefferson

The man at the center of Friday's hostage situation at a Cobb County bank was reportedly from Jefferson.
Brian Easley, 33, was killed in the incident.
Easley reportedly took two hostages at the bank and claimed he had a bomb. He called WSBTV in Atlanta and said he had been mistreated by the VA.
The WSB story is here:
http://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/cobb-county/cobb-county-hostage-suspect-told-us-by-phone-he-didnt-want-to-hurt-anyone/552877444
