Jerry Martin (07-06-17)

WINDER - Jerry Randall Martin, 80, passed away July 6, 2017, surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
A native of Winder for the last 17 years, Mr. Martin was the son of the late Berthaleen “Tiny” (Swords) Bowen. He was retired from the United States Air Force after serving his country 26 years and enjoying the opportunity to travel, experience life in many different places, and make some priceless friendships along the way. He attended Winder First Baptist Church until his health did not permit, and especially enjoyed friendships in his Sunday school class.
Surviving include his devoted wife of 58 years, Virginia “Gin” Martin, Winder; his daughter, Debra Ann Birdseye (Jim), Grovetown, Ga.; son, Randall Lee Martin; beloved sisters, Jean Barnette (Almond), Winder, Carleen Smith, McDonough, and Lisa Jony (Chris), San Antonio, Texas; ; grandchildren who were the light of his life, Kristen Leigh Barrett (Tim), David Aaron Henry, and Joshua Caleb Birdseye; special cousin, Sue Crowe (Luke); as well as all his loving nephews and nieces and their families.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Williamson; and brother-in-law, Nick Smith.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 11, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at the Carter Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Irby Stanley officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 49309. Athens, Georgia; 30604.
Huge Shout Out to all our treating doctors and nurses of University Cancer and Blood Center, Athens Pulmonary (Dr. Jenkins and Linda), and Compassionate Care Hospice for phenomenal care.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
