Patti Ann Jones (07-05-17

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, July 10. 2017
COLBERT - Patricia Ann “Patti” Jones, 46, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert T. Jones; grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. T. W. (Areatha) Jones, and Mr. and Mrs. Lon B. (Zona) Dyer. She was born on April 12, 1971, in Decatur, Ga. She graduated from East Hall High School and grew up in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Duluth. Later it became North Metro First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville.

Survivors include her mother, Jane Dyer Jones, Colbert; brother, Bert (Vickie) Jones, Comer; nieces, Brandy Jones, Colbert, Jewels Jones and Barbe Jones, both of Comer; aunts, Laverne Harwell, Winder, Areatha Keesey, Oakwood, Mary Jones, Colbert, and Ebbie Dyer, Waleska, Ga.; uncle, Roy Kemp, Homosassa, Fla.; and several cousins.

No formal service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Patricia Ann Jones.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

