ATHENS - Veronica Bridges, 59, of the south Jackson County community, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Mrs. Bridges was born in Ohio, the daughter of Henry Webb of Texas and the late Betty West Felts. Mrs. Bridges was a homemaker who was a loving wife, mother, nana and friend to many, who devoted her life to God and her family. Mrs. Bridges was preceded in death by her brother, Del Webb; and her son-in-law, Russ James.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Bridges, Athens; daughters, Tiffany James , Jefferson, and Lara Sullivan, Pendergrass; grandchildren, Dylan James, Bryce James and Callie Sullivan; brothers, Kenneth Webb, Shreveport, La. and Ernie Felts of Smyrna, Tenn.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 15, at 2 p.m. in the Southside Church with the Rev. Jeff Williams officiating. The visitation will immediately follow the service in the Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Source Code: IIQ170788777 or at www.stjude.org
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Veronica Bridges (07-01-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry