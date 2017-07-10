William Isaac ‘Bill’ Segars, PhD (07-07-17)

ATHENS - Dr. William “Bill” Segars, 74, passed away Friday July 7, 2017.
Dr. Segars, originally from Commerce, was raised on a cotton farm in Banks County, Ga. and graduated with honors from the University of Georgia in 1964 with a B.S. Agronomy.
As an R.O.T.C. graduate, he served his country with distinction during the Vietnam-era conflict as a commissioned officer assigned to the 2nd Armored Division. He received his Master’s degree in agronomy, from the University of Georgia, and his Ph.D. in agronomy with a minor in plant physiology, from Clemson University in 1972.
Dr. Segars served as area agronomist, soybean specialist, and cotton specialist with the University of Georgia Extension Service. He was employed from 1975-1979 by Gold Kist, Inc., in Atlanta. In 1979, Dr. Segars returned to the University of Georgia as Soil and Fertilizer Specialist and in 1985 was appointed as Extension Soil Scientist with major responsibilities in animal and organic waste management. In 1989, he was selected as Extension's Water Quality Coordinator, where he developed a nationally known program in groundwater protection. Since 1990, Dr. Segars has been the principal director and recipient of federal and state grants for Groundwater Protection Educational Project totaling over one and a half million dollars. As a widely-acclaimed expert in the area of waste management and groundwater protection, he served on numerous advisory committees for the US-EPA, GA Department of Natural Resource, the GA Environmental Protection Division, the USDA-Natural Resource Conservation Service, the State Soil and Water Conservation Commission, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Georgia Department of Agriculture, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and numerous other organizations.
Dr. Segars was a Certified Professional Agronomist and Certified Crop Advisor by the American Society of Agronomy. He received numerous awards and recognition during his career including the Georgia Plant Food Educational Society's 2 highest awards - an Honorary Lifetime Membership and the Blair W. Davis Outstanding Service Award. He was awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award in Public Service and Extension from The University of Georgia, the Distinguished Service Award from both the Georgia and National County Agents Association, a Certificate of Excellence from the American Society of Agronomy, and an Award of Excellence from Epsilon Sigma Phi.
Dr. Segars was a member of numerous professional and honorary societies including, Classic City Lions Club, Sigma Xi, Phi Kappa Phi, Gamma Sigma Delta, American Society of Agronomy, American Water Resources Association, and the National Groundwater Association.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Brown Segars; his brother, Jackson Segars (Josie); daughter, Alecia Segars Provenzano (Michael); son, Alan Segars (Jacquie); and grandchildren, Chris Morris (Amy), Stephen Morris (Emma) and Sarah Segars; and great-grandchildren, AvaGrace Morris and Rosalee Morris.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mack Segars (Francis).
Visitation will be held on Monday July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East Funeral Home in Athens. A celebration of his life will be Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bill and Barbara Enrichment Fund of the UGA Foundation – 117 Four Towers, 281 River Road Athens, GA 30602.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, is in charge of arrangements.
William Isaac ‘Bill’ Segars, PhD (07-07-17)
