MAYSVILLE - Francine Mary Harper Holland, 74, died Friday, July 7, 2017, at Gentiva Hospice at Piedmont Athens Regional.
Mrs. Holland was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Willard and Mary Jane Jordan Harper. Mrs. Holland was a homemaker and of the Baptist denomination. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Harper.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Thomas Holland, Maysville; daughter, Debbie Holland, Maysville; and brother, Larry Harper (Linda), Maysville.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 10, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating with the interment following at Oconee Baptist Church Cemetery.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Francine Holland (07-07-17)
