WINDER - Raymond D. Murphy, 81, entered Heaven’s Gates on July 8, 2017.
A native of Barrow County, he was the son of the late George and Jewell Doster Murphy. Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his sister, Dot Johnson; and brother, Terrell Murphy. He was a retired inspector with Roper Pump Company of Commerce, and was a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Murphy was a longtime member of Nazareth United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Emmalene Mobley Murphy, Winder; son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Tammy Murphy, Winder; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Jonathan Wynn, Swanton, Md.; grandchildren, Skyler, Bethaney, Caleb, Aiden and Turner; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Gigi Murphy, Winder.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 11, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Hugh Shirley officiating. Interment will be in the Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Nazareth United Methodist Church, 622 Dee Kennedy Road, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Raymond Murphy (07-08-17)
