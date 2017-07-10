Jeannette Phillips (07-09-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Jeannette Phillips, 95, passed away on Sunday, July 09, 2017, at the St. Mary’s Hospice House in Watkinsville, Ga.
Mrs. Phillips was born in Royston on July 8, 1922, the daughter of the late Luke Phillips and Milberry Goss Phillips. She was a general labor worker having worked with Goldkist and was of the Baptist denomination. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Phillips; sons, James Phillips and Ralph Phillips; daughters, Louise Fulghum and Dorothy Ayers; brothers, Buck Phillips, Ed Phillips, Albert Phillips, James Homer Phillips, and John Phillips; sisters, Mary Ford, Millie Frances Norton, and Donnie Crawford.
Survivors include her sons, Robert Charles Phillips, Neese, Ga., Travis Phillips, Colbert, Jerry Phillips, Atlanta, and Floyd Phillips, Danielsville; daughters, Linda Campbell, Danielsville, and Martha Sanders, Bowersville; 17 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Danielsville Evangelical Church with the Rev. John Ingham officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville. The family will receive friends at the church from 9 a.m. until funeral hour on Tuesday morning. The family is at the home of Floyd and Janice Phillips. Pallbearers will be Larry Brooks, Floyd Phillips, Travis Phillips, Brandon Phillips, Kevin Phillips, Josh Phillips, Blake Glasgow and Frank Moseley.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
