Jean Hooper (07-09-17)

Jean Haynes Hooper, 83, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2017.
Born in Commerce on June 11, 1934, Mrs. Hooper was the daughter of the late Ernest and Willie Mae Sears Haynes. She was the widow of Bobby Hooper and a retired textile worker.
Survivors include son, Robert (Rod) James Hooper, Jr.; daughter, Beverly Watson Brookshire, Greer, S.C.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Grey Hill Cemetery in Commerce. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
