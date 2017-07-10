Online fall sports registration offered

Online registration for the Madison County Recreation Department’s fall athletic programs, coed soccer and girls’ volleyball is under way.
Go to www.madcorec.com and click on the Register Now caption to register for soccer and girl’s Volleyball. The Madison County Recreation Department’s registration for their fall athletic leagues will end Sunday, Aug. 6, at 11:59 p.m. All registration is now completed online. You may complete registration using any computer, i.e. personal computer, library, recreation department, etc. Make sure you sign up by 11:59 pm Aug. 6. There will be no late sign-ups.
Soccer leagues will be offered in the following divisions: 6U coed soccer, 8U coed soccer, 10U coed soccer, 13U coed soccer and 17U coed soccer.
Volleyball leagues will be offered in the following divisions: 10U-girls ages 8, 9 and 10; 12U-Girls ages 11 and 12; and 16U-Girls ages 13 to 16.
The age control date is Sept. 1, 2017. (Soccer players must be 5 by that date and cannot turn 18 by that date. Volleyball players must be 8 by that date and cannot turn 17 by that date.). The registration fee is $50 per child. A birth certificate is required for registration. The out-of-county fee is an additional $25 per child. For more information on any fall program, call 706-795-6270.
