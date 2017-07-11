Poultry grower shut down after video surfaces

A long time poultry farmer in Hull has reportedly lost his contract with Pilgrim’s Pride, a major chicken producer in the area after The Humane Society of the United States released a secretly recorded video last week showing alleged cruelty to some of the birds on the farm.
But the county sheriff and commission chairman say the farmer has been wrongly targeted.
The video was made by a man who sought work at the farm, while secretly representing the HSUS, according to Sheriff Michael Moore, who recently received an email and video about the group’s findings, which alleged that the farmer had possibly violated a state code involving cruelty to animals.
The video reportedly showed that “the owner of the farm bludgeoned chickens with a metal rod to make it easier for him to grab them,” “sick and injured chickens had their necks twisted in crude attempts to kill them,” “thousands of chickens were aggressively captured and slammed into cages to transport for slaughter” and other violations, according to the HSUS press release.
“As is the case throughout the poultry industry, the birds at Plainview are bred to grow extremely large, extremely fast,” the release also noted. “Severe leg problems resulting from this rapid unhealthy growth were documented – including birds unable to walk to reach food and water.”
Sheriff Moore referred the email and video to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, who declined to pursue the matter.
Moore then sent the material to the Northern Circuit District Attorney Parks White, who also declined to prosecute.
Moore said he has known the farmer and his family for many years and that they are “good people.” He said the farmer would not maliciously harm anyone or anything. He said what happened on that farm is likely no different than what happens on farms all over the area and that poultry farmers routinely cull chickens that cannot be sold.
“It’s just this group trying to stir up trouble,” he told The Journal Monday. “This (HSUS representative) was not a local person, he was just someone who showed up looking for a job and the farmer happened to need someone that day to help collect the chickens.”
Moore said his office is investigating who the person is, noting that they can be charged with recording on private property without consent and with identity fraud if they misrepresented their actual identity.
“The farmer wrote a check out to this person for payment,” he said.
Moore said the farmer received notification that he was “terminated” from Pilgrim’s Pride last week and chicken deliveries suspended.
On June 30, DA White sent a forcefully worded response to Mary Beth Sweetland, Senior Director of Investigations for the HSUS last week.
“On June 26, 2017, a complaint was forwarded to my office from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office regarding allegations of cruelty to animals,” White wrote. “(This) lifelong chicken farmer, has already lost his contract with Pilgrim’s Pride as a result of your surreptitious recording of him allegedly ‘abusing’ cull chickens that he was attempting to euthanize. He may be forced into bankruptcy. Everyday my office deals with murder cases, armed robberies, aggravated assaults, child molestations, vehicular homicides, D.U.I.s, drug trafficking, burglaries, and large-scale thefts. Though there are 115,000 people in the Northern Judicial Circuit, and 25 law enforcement agencies with 500 post certified officers all making cases that come to us, when fully staffed I have only 6 Assistant District Attorneys – the lowest number per capita in the State of Georgia…Nevertheless, we have and do take legitimate animal cruelty cases seriously. We are presently prosecuting a woman in Franklin County for starving two of her dogs, one to death. We have in the past prosecuted individuals for engaging in the barbaric practice of chicken fighting. In 2015, we indicted a defendant for murdering his mother and killing her small dog. He pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated animal cruelty, and was sentenced to life without parole. With all that said, we see a distinction between pets and livestock. If a chicken farmer abandoned his warehouse in the middle of the Georgia summer and caused his crop of chickens to all die from exposure to heat, we would certainly consider that to be cruelty. Mr. Smith using a metal rod to incapacitate two chickens does not rise to the level of conduct that we believe to be criminal.”
White went on to say that his office is presently investigation whether the videographer used a false name for employment, which would be felony aggravated identity fraud. He also noted that Georgia law prohibits “eavesdropping and surveillance” in any private place with a reasonable expectation of privacy.
“We do not appreciate the moral busybodies of the Humane Society taking advantage of a lifelong farmer whose small business may forever be ruined by the actions of your videographer,” White concluded. “If you choose to conduct another such exposé, it is my sincere wish that you do it somewhere else.”
According to the Pilgrim’s Pride website the company states that the company has adopted the science-based guidelines for animal welfare issued by the National Chicken Council. These guidelines are designed to promote the humane treatment and well-being of poultry throughout the production process.
“In addition, all Pilgrim’s employees who handle live birds are required to complete animal-welfare training on an annual basis,” the website noted. “Our contract growers receive similar training. All are required to sign a training compliance form indicating that they have received this training and understand their responsibilities regarding our animal welfare program. Employees or growers who violate the Pilgrim’s animal welfare policy and associated procedures will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment or termination of their grower contract.”
The HSUS press release also included an undercover investigation of a Pilgrim’s Pride Texas slaughterhouse, where they have filed a complaint with the local sheriff’s office there.
Madison County commission chairman John Scarborough said he’s known the Smiths for years and they are “very community and civic minded.” He said Smiths were applying a common practice in chicken farming.
“As a representative of the county, I support farmers and at a personal level I support the Smiths,” said Scarborough. “I feel what was done was misleading and there was deception involved. He (George Smith) was singled out for whatever reason. I certainly support the family and they have a good reputation and are very community and civic minded and the way they conduct their business is a reflection of that.”
