Marie Chambers (07-08-17)

Tuesday, July 11. 2017
BUFORD - Marie Turpin Chambers, 51, died Saturday, July 8, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Chambers was born in Commerce, the daughter of Leila Neese Daniel (Wayne) of Buford and the late Joe G. Turpin. She was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Chambers was preceded in death by her grandson, Mason Knapp. She was a loving daughter, mother and grandmother.

Survivors in addition to her mother and stepfather include her husband, Jason Chambers; daughters, Tiffany Cantrell (Russell), Alto, Paig Knapp (Dustin), Maysville, and Hanna Chambers (Cole Sweeney), Commerce; sister, Cheryl Watkins , Maysville; brothers, Terry Turpin (Tina), Maysville, and Cary “Fuzz” Turpin (Roxie), Commerce; and grandchildren, Isaac Cantrell, Isaiah Cantrell, Isabel Cantrell and Lilli Knapp.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Diamond Hill Baptist Church with the Revs. Greg Poole and Cody Rylee officiating. Interment will follow in Diamond Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
