Daniel Skinner (07-07-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, July 11. 2017
WINDER - Daniel Keith Skinner, 53, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Nelson Skinner; and brother, Robert Nelson Skinner.

Survivors include his mother, Merita Rowden Skinner; daughter, Keisha Skinner Torbush; brothers, Bill Skinner and wife Debbie and Barry Skinner; sisters, Jackie Walls Braswell and Dee Ann Finch; and grandchildren, Dustin and Riley.

Definitely loved and will not be forgotten, Dee Ann.

Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lawsonfuneralhome.org,.
Old Website

