WINDER - Daniel Keith Skinner, 53, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Nelson Skinner; and brother, Robert Nelson Skinner.
Survivors include his mother, Merita Rowden Skinner; daughter, Keisha Skinner Torbush; brothers, Bill Skinner and wife Debbie and Barry Skinner; sisters, Jackie Walls Braswell and Dee Ann Finch; and grandchildren, Dustin and Riley.
Definitely loved and will not be forgotten, Dee Ann.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lawsonfuneralhome.org,.
Daniel Skinner (07-07-17)
