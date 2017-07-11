Jerre Ramlow (07-01-17)

AUBURN - Jerre Dell Morgan Ramlow, 81, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 1, 2017, after a lifetime of love and perseverance. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her throughout her life and ultimately gave her peace.
Jerre was born to the late Thomas Byron Morgan and Eve Thomas Morgan, a physician and a nurse respectively, in Amarillo, Texas on July 16, 1935. As a young girl, she was immersed in the Christian community that would ultimately become her lifelong support. She learned to play piano at an early age, and was an assistant for her father as an adolescent.
Jerre was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend and love of her life, James “Jim” Walter Ramlow, on November 28, 1953, in Bernalillo, N.M. Together they raised their four children with patience, discipline and humility. Jerre taught them to love and serve others, and encouraged them to seek the Lord. From the very beginning, she was determined to take her children to church and encouraged them to establish a personal relationship with God.
Jerre was one to lead by example. She was kind and out-spoken, and always took the time to encourage others. She loved to spend time with her family, most especially to read books to her many great-grandchildren. Her love for reading often motivated her to share a favorite book or author with other family members. She studied God's word faithfully, always wanting to learn more about His promises. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; her sons. James and Edward “Eddie” Ramlow; daughters, Patricia “Patty” R. Meredith and Nanette R. Burgess; grandchildren, Christy Ramlow, Clint Ramlow, Kimberly R. Bentley, Bryan Ramlow, Kelley Ramlow, Emily Meredith, Wesley Meredith, Ian Meredith, David Burgess, and Nicole B. Parham; great-grandchildren, Chrystopher Watt, Sean Watt, Brendan Watt, Garrett Watt, Bowie Ramlow, Ryan Bentley, Matthew Bentley, Emery Parham, Ruthie Jo Parham, and Jerrelyn Parham. She was preceded in death by her brother, French Thomas “Tommy” Morgan; step brother Cecil Morgan; and her step sister, Suzie Morgan; and her parents.
Jerre will have a Celebration of Life service at Galilee Christian Church in Jefferson, Ga. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, with a reception to follow at the church. Her minister, Nick Vipperman, will officiate the service.
The family gratefully accepts your prayers,
