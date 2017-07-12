A Nicholson man arrested recently on multiple charges involving alleged child molestation of a family acquaintance under the age of 16 was released from custody on a $50,000 bond.
Samuel Francisco Fuentes, 39, was charged with child molestation, two counts of rape, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes and two counts of statutory rape (felony).
Judge Thomas Hodges ruled that Fuentes could be released. Prosecutors argued that Fuentes should be held in custody.
According to Captain Jimmy Patton of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, investigators began looking into the case May 2016 after a family member of the victim reported it.
The case went before the Grand Jury, which handed down an indictment. Patton said it took some time to find Fuentes, who had moved several times since the investigation began. He said the incident involved providing alcohol to the victim as well as sexual contact.
Doug Martin with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said lab testing was done before warrants were issued for Fuentes. Therefore, there was a lag time between when the incident occurred and when Fuentes was sought for arrest. Martin said tracking down Fuentes was no easy task. And the U.S. Marshal Service helped search for Fuentes, who was eventually found in a hotel in Gwinnett County. Martin said the release of the alleged child molestor raises the possibility of another search.
“There is always potential for us to have to employ a fugitive investigation,” he said.
Man charged with child molestation, rape released on bond
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry