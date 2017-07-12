Commerce school budget is $13.7 million

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, July 12. 2017
The Commerce Board of Education adopted its 2017-18 general operations budget of about $13.7 million Monday night.
The budget would use $179,854 in school reserves, but school officials have been saying for the past few months that reserves are better than they have been in years.
The budget projects a $2.2 million reserve at the end of FY 2018.
Two budget hearings were held. No one from the public attended either one.
The budget plans for $3.1 million in local taxes, about $50,000 more than the 2017 budget.
The school system expects to get about $10 million in state money.
The budget includes a 2-percent pay increase for employees. The system also expects to spend $1.6 million on health insurance for employees.
Other funds, including special revenue, capital projects and debt service, total about $3 million for a total school budget of $16.5 million. Most of that is for school nutrition, just a bit more than $1 million, and debt service, $1.3 million.
The bulk of the general fund goes to instruction and that is mostly for teacher salaries.
In addition to health insurance, maintenance and operations takes $1.3 million. Schools administration is budgeted for $783,000 and general administration is slated for $500,000. Pupil services will get $303,000 and transportation costs $300,000.
See the full story in the July 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.