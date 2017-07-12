Former Nicholson Mayor Ronnie Maxwell pleaded guilty in Superior County Monday to one charge of theft by taking.
Maxwell was not sentenced because the judge will wait for a probation report, but attorneys discussed some parameters of a plea bargain.
Maxwell will pay restitution of more than $6,100 and likely will be sentenced as a first offender, giving him the chance to clear his record with no conviction if he has no violations during the probation period.
Two counts of violation of an oath by a public officer are expected to be dismissed as part of the plea bargain.
The former mayor is charged with using $10,607 in special purpose local option sales tax money to pave a private road that served only his family.
The use of the SPLOST money occurred in May 2015. An investigation by the district attorney’s office was started in June 2015 after MainStreet Newspapers reported about the use of the public money.
A date was not set for sentencing, but a time frame of about 30 days was discussed by court officials.
See the full story in the July 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Maxwell pleads guilty
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry