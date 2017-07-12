SR 11 culvert repair will close road for 90 days

Work to replace a culvert underneath SR 11 will close the road for 90 days beginning Monday, July 17.
A 14.7-mile detour that utilizes only state routes will be in effect while the 1938 drainage structure is replaced.
“The detour will allow construction to move faster, and cost less than if a temporary lane was built for traffic during construction,” according to a Georgia Department of Transportation news release.
Traffic will be routed from SR 11/US 129 in Jefferson to SR 82 to SR 211 and back to SR 11/US 129.
The roadway is scheduled to be opened back up to traffic by October 15.
The public information open house that showcased the detour route was hosted a little over two years ago at Cornerstone Church in Jefferson.
This project was awarded to E.R. Snell of Snellville and will replace the 50-foot triple barrel bridge culvert with a 100-foot double barrel bridge culvert.
