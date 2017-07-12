2 charged in elder abuse case

Two Maysville women were arrested last week in connection with an elder abuse case.
Shirley Gail Bennett, 40, and Janice Lequitta Bryan, 64, both of 125 Golden Nugget Way, Maysville, face charges of battery-Family Violence Act (FVA); exploiting or inflicting pain to deprive essential services to a disabled or elderly person; financial transaction card theft; and felony identity theft fraud when using or possessing identification information of a person.
A woman told Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies June 26 that the two women abused her mother. (The victim has since moved in with the complainant.)
According to the incident report, Bennett, Bryan, another woman and three children took over the victim’s house.
The victim, who suffers from leg problems, reportedly fell to the floor one day and Bennett and Bryan refused to pick her up. They allegedly walked over her, and took pictures of her on the floor and of her “rear end.”
The woman was reportedly left on the floor for at least three nights.
See the full story in the July 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
