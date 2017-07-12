School board agrees to sell bonds

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Wednesday, July 12. 2017
The Barrow County Board of Education unanimously approved selling $10.83 million in bonds in August.
Tom Owens, with Raymond James, recommended selling the bonds, which would be used for another school building.
The bonds are the remainder of the bonds approved in the ELOST referendum. That referendum included up to $25 million in bonds. The board has sold about $14 million of those bonds.
The board expects to have a bond resolution, which is the legal document to start the sale, for its Aug. 1 meeting.
Even with the sale of the bonds, Owens said the district’s bond repayment should increase only from $8.21 million to a bit under $8.4 million.
Owens told the board administrators project “we’re going to have a need for that money very soon.” That could be within nine months, he said.
See the full story in the July 12 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
