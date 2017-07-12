Downtown residential community proposed

Developers are proposing a residential community in downtown Braselton with a mix of townhomes and single-family units.
Mike and Robin Embry, longtime developers in metro-Atlanta, spoke to the Braselton Downtown Development Authority’s economic vitality committee on Friday. The duo plans to construct 229 residential units on 63 acres behind the old cotton gin on Davis Street.
Two entrances are planned, one on Davis Street with the other on Maddox Road.
Townhomes would front Davis Street and M. Embry hopes to establish those properties as live/work for residents who want to run a home business. Parking has been adjusted on the concept plan to make room for occasional patrons.
Other than that, no exclusive commercial or retail space is planned within the development. M. Embry said there just isn’t enough room.
“We don’t really have a spot for it,” he said.
Rooftops also have to come before small retail and commercial shops can survive, M. Embry said.
Property neighboring the cotton gin is slated for future commercial use, though. Matt Ruppel said that project may begin after the cotton gin is rehabbed and converted to a brewpub and the town’s infrastructure is completed in the area.
“That’s the next step on the agenda,” Ruppel said.
See the full story in the July 12 issue of The Braselton News.
